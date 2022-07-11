iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stake Raised by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 2.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. TNF LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 78,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 277,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT opened at $40.11 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.