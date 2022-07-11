iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,702 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,922,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,608.0% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,451,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,926 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $92.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.