iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $135,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,464. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

