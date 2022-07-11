Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.56.

IVPAF stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

