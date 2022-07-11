Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.89.

TSE:IVN opened at C$7.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.52. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.84 and a 12 month high of C$13.15.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. Equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

