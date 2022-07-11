Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

JAGX opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

