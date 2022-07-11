Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
JAGX opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
