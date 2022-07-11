JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target to €40.80

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.03 ($58.36) to €40.80 ($42.50) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($62.50) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

