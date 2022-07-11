JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target to SEK 41

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 40 to SEK 41 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.