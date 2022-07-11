JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,751,792 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27.

