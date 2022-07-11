Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.55

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)
