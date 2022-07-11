K21 Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (K21)

K21 (K21) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, K21 has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $73,696.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002822 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

