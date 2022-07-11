Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $5.62 on Major Exchanges

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00087099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00251628 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00043638 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

