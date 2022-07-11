KeyCorp Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $450.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $559.78.

INTU stock opened at $406.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.04. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

