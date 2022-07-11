KeyCorp Trims Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Target Price to $100.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN opened at $72.34 on Friday. Materion has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.79%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Materion by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Materion by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materion (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.