Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $842,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,298,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

