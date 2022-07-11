Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.39. 110,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,358,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $178.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

