Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,379 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,379 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,987,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $496.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $219.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $404.53 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

