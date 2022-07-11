Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($30.21) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.62% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($68.75) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.25) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($95.83) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Kion Group stock traded up €0.99 ($1.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €43.04 ($44.83). The company had a trading volume of 351,926 shares. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($60.28) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($85.23). The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.23 and a 200-day moving average of €64.33.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

