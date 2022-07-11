Klaytn (KLAY) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $663.32 million and approximately $42.86 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00116785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033282 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,915,794,417 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

