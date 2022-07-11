Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.00) to €18.00 ($18.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

