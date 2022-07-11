Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,710 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $9.64. 473,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,630,316. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

