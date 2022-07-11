Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,818 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after buying an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.37. 89,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. GSK’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

