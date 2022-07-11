Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.4% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 68.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 108,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 67,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,265. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

