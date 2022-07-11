Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $1.32 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.37. 21,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,950. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

