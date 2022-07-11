Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,120 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned approximately 0.27% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. CIBC started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,019. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

