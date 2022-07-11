Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,543 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.63.

American Express stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.56. 32,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a one year low of $134.30 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

