Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $4,714,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 74.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $121.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

