Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 98 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 318.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

DHR traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.15. 18,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.01. The firm has a market cap of $191.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.