Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

Shares of HON traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.25. 45,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.96 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.58.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

