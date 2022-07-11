Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.64.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.