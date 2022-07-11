Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.03

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 325089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

