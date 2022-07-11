Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading 1.9% Higher

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.14. 2,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 481,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

