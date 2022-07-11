KRS Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of CRUS traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $71.08. 2,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.66. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.