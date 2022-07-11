KRS Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $185.36. 18,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,691. The firm has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

