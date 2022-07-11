Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $945.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.
