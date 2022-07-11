Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 863.75 ($10.46).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.90) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.50) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 780 ($9.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th.

LON:LAND opened at GBX 685 ($8.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 727.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 757.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 585.47. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 642 ($7.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822.40 ($9.96).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

