Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.50.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$39.43 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.54 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 117.48%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

