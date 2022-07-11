Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 626 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,237,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

