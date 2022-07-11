Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

DUK traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

