Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.28. 53,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

