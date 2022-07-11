Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $94.53. 13,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,815,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.02. The company has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

