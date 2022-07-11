Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 167,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,961,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.96. The stock has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

