Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 183,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,536,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

