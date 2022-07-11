Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.23. 298,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,298,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

