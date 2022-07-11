Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 15552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of C$17.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.
Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)
Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
