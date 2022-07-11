Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 15552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of C$17.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Dean Guebert acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,311.75.

About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

