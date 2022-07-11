LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $16,770.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69.

On Monday, May 9th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $18,692.10.

On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.29. 997,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,790. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.00.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 993,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 931,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

