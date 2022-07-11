Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $38.90

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.90, but opened at $37.38. Li Auto shares last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 56,790 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,890.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

