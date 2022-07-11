Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306,164 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.57.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
