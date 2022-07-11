Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306,164 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,026,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,079 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 92.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,111,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 534,404 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 317,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 178,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

