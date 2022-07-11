Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.88

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 363547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.32 million, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

