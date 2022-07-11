Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.27

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.10.
Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
